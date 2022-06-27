Monday, July 4, 10 a.m.
Lockwood Avenue at Selma Avenue to Memorial Park (Elm Avenue and Glendale Road)
Parade Route
The parade travels along a two-mile route through the streets of Webster Groves and draws a crowd of thousands of spectators. See map on this page.
The parade begins at Lockwood and Selma and travels west on Lockwood. It turns south on South Gore and travels down Gore to Big Bend. It then turns east on Big Bend and turns one last time south on Elm Avenue. The parade ends at Memorial Park (at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Glendale Road).
Please note: Roads will be closed by 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, to prepare for the parade, so please keep that in mind when planning your morning. You may need to find alternate routes and arrive early.
Marshals
We are honored to have volunteers from Webster Groves Masonic Temple to serve as parade marshals again this year, lining up units, enforcing security measures and securing the course. We also welcome Webster Groves police officers, along with their counterparts from other surrounding municipalities to help maintain order and safety.
Judges
Parade judges have the honor of selecting parade units to receive awards in the various categories listed below. Awards will be given at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Judges for the parade are as follows:
Cricket Vandover has been a resident of Webster Groves since 1969. She even served as the parade coordinator in 2000. Cricket is active with the Friends of Webster Groves Public Library.
Tim Keenan is a lifelong Webster Groves resident and Webster Groves High School class of 2002 alum. He is head coach of the Webster Groves Skatesmen, and his first and favorite job was at the Webster Groves Ice Arena where he learned to drive a Zamboni and became friends with his future wife. Tim is a doctorate geologist and loves coaching his oldest two kids’ hockey teams.
Dr. Joan Shaffer has been a Webster Groves resident since 1987. She works as a critical care physician at Mercy Hospital St. Louis and thoroughly enjoys exploring all the neighborhoods in Webster on her e-bike.
Awards
A first place (Best) and an honorable mention (Outstanding) winner will be awarded in each of the following categories: Children’s Entry, Civic Entry, Classic Entry, Commercial Entry, Performing Entry, Visiting Entry, and Novelty Unit. Special Judges’ Awards consist of two awards for deserving units that impress the judges for various reasons.
Safety
Of course, safety is of paramount importance, but parades have inherent risk, so it’s important that parade participants and spectators do all they can to help.
With regard to parade units, several safety measures are in place and enforced without exception. There will be no throwing of water balloons or large super soakers allowed from any parade unit or spectators. Each sizeable motorized unit will have wheel walkers, whose job it is to keep the path clear in front and on the sides of the unit. Parade participants are not allowed to throw candy or other items from a moving unit; however, they may have walkers who will hand the items to spectators on the sidewalks. Violators should be reported to a parade marshal or police officer.
Along the parade route, parents and adults should keep close track of their children and ensure that they are not endangering themselves by running in front of a parade vehicle to get a piece of candy or trinket. Remain on the curb or behind it. There will be no sales of water, ice cream, etc., on the street 10 minutes prior to start time until the conclusion of the event.
Parade Committee
Huge thanks go out to the Parade Committee for all of their hard work in pulling together this huge event!
Karl Beke
Rudy Beuc
Karen Schneider Carpentier
Jim Carpentier
Mark McCarthy
John Mikusch
Steve Clark
Scott A. Davis