Shrewsbury resident Chris Parker has long had a fondness for playing bocce ball. So much so that he started to build a bocce ball court in his backyard.
Construction of the court was underway, but unfortunately, cancer had other plans. Unable to continue the effort when he fell sick, the half-dug court sat unfinished, filling with mud and water every time it rained.
Enter several neighbors and friends who wanted to do something — anything — to help Chris and his family during this difficult time. Longtime friend and neighbor Tony Johnson decided to spearhead an effort to finish the bocce ball court for Chris and his wife, Beth. Within just a few days, Johnson had gathered nearly $3,000 in donations from friends and neighbors to purchase the necessary lumber, three dump trucks of gravel and other materials needed to finish the court.
It didn’t take long to build it, either. A group of about 10 people got together early one Saturday morning at the Parker’s and set to work. By the end of the day, there was a bocce ball court. Over the next few weeks, the group added the finishing touches to the playing surface, along with lights, benches and tables.
“They built this amazing bocce ball court out of love,” Beth Parker said. “Chris is such a giver, and this meant so much to him that so many people got together and did this. It really, really touched his heart ... and at a very needed time.”
The bocce ball court also means a lot to the community, and especially to the couple’s neighbors.
“The court has been the centerpiece of outdoor gatherings that have occurred during COVID,” Johnson said. “It allows friends and family to get together when being inside isn’t an option. When Chris feels well enough, he comes out and throws a few games.
“We did this project to lift the spirits of Chris, Beth and the whole Parker family, but even more importantly, it shows how a community can come together and help each other when needed,” he added. “When I began this process, I never dreamed it would happen so quickly and with so much involvement. Shrewsbury is truly a great place to live.”
Kindness doesn’t just uplift individuals — it lifts entire communities.
