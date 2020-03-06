St. Louis Community College offers a large variety of continuing education classes in the area of do-it-yourself home improvement. Some upcoming courses include:
• “Give Your Home A Budget-Friendly Facelift” will be held on Thursday, March 12, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Wildwood campus, 2645 Generations Drive. Cost is $29.
What could be better than redecorating for pennies? An experienced designer will teach participants to create their own signature look. Participants can learn how to design a whole new style using their own possessions and supplementing with great garage and estate sale finds.
Learn how to select pieces to keep, which to let go and how to revitalize old color schemes. Bring a pen and notebook to class.
• “Paint Like A Pro” will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Florissant Valley campus, 3400 Pershall Road. Cost is $29.
Learn how to prepare surfaces – what to use and what not to use, whether to prime with primer versus stain blockers. Discover techniques for texturing to conceal patches. The class will also cover how to make paint jobs easier and ways to keep cleanup quick and easy.
• “Paint Like A Pro Part II” will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Florissant Valley campus, 3400 Pershall Road. Cost is $35.
In this class, which builds on the skills learned in the first “Paint Like a Pro” course, participants will work on actual walls, trim and other surfaces to learn how to make their next paint jobs look great. Participants should wear paint clothes and may bring their own brushes. Prerequisite: “Paint Like A Pro” or equivalent experience.
• “House Maintenance” will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Florissant Valley campus, 3400 Pershall Road. Cost is $25.
Learn how do simple home maintenance and repairs such as relighting a pilot light, fixing a faucet, replacing a furnace filter or electrical outlet, and where to locate utility shut-offs. Participants can save money be learning to do these tasks themselves.
• “Hands On Home Repair: Plumbing” will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 7 to 9 p.m., at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave.
Got a leaky faucet or just want to upgrade to the latest style? Has a running toilet caused the water bill to skyrocket? Don’t get sticker shock by calling a plumber – come to this hands-on class instead to learn how to fix minor plumbing issue. Cost is $29.
For more information or to register for these classes or others, visit www.stlcc.edu/programs-academics/continuing-education.