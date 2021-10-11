On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Kirkwood School District held a community event to celebrate the district’s purchase of the J. Milton Turner School, 1099 Milwaukee Street. The building will be used to house district administrative offices. Over 200 people came out to celebrate and participate in activities including building tours, games, a bubble bus and shaved ice. After opening remarks, alumni from the J. Milton Turner School gathered on the school steps for a group photo. Pictured, left to right, are Josie Chambers, Linda (Ward) CayCe, Priscilla (Ward) Utley, Milton Brown, Harriet Patton, Randy J. Shed, Patricia (Hill) McGhee, Helen W. Shed and Naomi Nelson. Other alumni in attendance included Prince Moye, Marilyn (Whittaker) Booth, and Carolyn and Anita Ellerson. | photo courtesy of the Kirkwood School District