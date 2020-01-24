The Kirkwood School District Nutrition on the Weekends (NOW) program is partnering with Circle 7 Ranch to host a breakfast benefiting the NOW program on Saturday, March 7.
Three time slots will be available at 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Circle 7 Ranch is located at 11769 Manchester Road.
Tickets are $12 each, and proceeds from the breakfast will benefit KSD NOW. Ticket price includes a buffet-style breakfast including pancakes, eggs, bacon, fruit and non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and other ways to support the program.
This is the first year for the KSD NOW program. The initiative was launched in the spring of 2019 to fight hunger for Kirkwood students. One out of every six kids faces food insecurity. KSD NOW provides a bag of food every weekend to needy students. Currently, the program serves 120 KSD students.
To purchase tickets, visit: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KirkwoodSchoolDistrictR-7/NOWBrkfst-1.html.