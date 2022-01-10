In Kirkwood, in the Historical Society’s Mudd’s Grove, are posters describing our town’s namesake engineer’s accomplishments. One such poster elaborates on James P. Kirkwood’s work for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 1875-76 regarding the practice of dumping refuse of all sorts into the nearest stream, a common practice at the time.
Kirkwood, as he had done earlier with the railroads, began by listing common sense principles that have since found their way into sanitation codes and public opinion approaches to sanitation and health.
For example:
1. Where filth is made, there it should be disposed of.
2. Every town of over 4,000 inhabitants shall appoint a local Board of Health.
3. Absolute prohibition against casting sewage or filth into streams or ponds used as a water supply.
He goes on to add several other common sense principles.
Note item #2, calling for the establishment of a Board of Health for all towns over 4,000. The consensus implication was that this Board of Health would have say over practices that jeopardized or improved the community’s health. Makes sense ... common sense.
The idea was to keep decisions affecting health out of the hands of merchants, businessmen, manufacturers, lawyers and, especially, out of the political arena.
Comes this COVID-19 in our era and there is active political discourse aiming to remove jurisdiction for community health from community health authorities.
Does this make sense? Common sense?
Mike Kearney
Kirkwood