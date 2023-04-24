Stricter gun control legislation will have little effect at best. You can’t legislate a prohibition on stolen guns or guns that are not secured in the home.
Treating mental illness and an increase of parental involvement would be good steps toward reducing gun crime. Parents who don’t have any idea where their kids are at 3 a.m. or who the groups their children are associating with could have a bigger effect. Parents need to become involved and aware of their children’s school performance and activities. That is the parents’ job, not the legislature.
Are you aware that the average Missouri prison inmate tests at a fifth-grade education level? Perhaps a firearm buyer must have a high school diploma, or equivalent diploma, a valid driver’s license, a gun safety class diploma and be 21 years old with no criminal convictions at any level. Those convicted of possession of a stolen gun should be treated as adults, period!
Kids are smart. They know there is no consequence for criminal activity if you’re under the age of 18. Minors are referred to juvenile court where the child promises the judge they will not do it again and will get a job and repay the victim. I’ve been to that court twice and I am still waiting for payments. Legislation should be considered to hold the legal guardian/parents as co-defendants and responsible for the criminal activity and the costs incurred by the victim of the crime. Use of a stolen firearm in a criminal activity should result in five years in jail.
There is a limit to intelligence, but no limits to stupidity! The WKT proves it every week with reports of cars stolen with keys, purses, computers, guns, or other items left in the vehicle — everything stolen! DUH! Guess we could blame the police — NOT!
Tom Schneider
Webster Groves