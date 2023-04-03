Amid polarized debate on the purposes of public education, one pines for the voice of common sense and competence. Hopefully, this would be a person with actual collaborative professional experience, who prioritizes facts over ideology in the search for sensible solutions on real issues.
Tara Scheer is that voice of reason. After 20 years in marketing as a researcher and strategist, Scheer smoothly transitioned to the Webster Groves School District Board of Education in 2022. Her work on the board includes serving on the finance committee, and as liaison to various schools and Rock Hill. Recently, she expertly assisted in the creation of the new strategic plan for the district. Publicly, she is a thoughtful listener and fact-based contributor.
In person, she is unpretentious and relatable to citizens concerned for our schools. She voices respect for the complexities of educational practice and administration, and is aware that easy ideological formulas carry risky dangers for the students themselves.
Scheer’s instinct is to learn more to better contribute. Her calm demeanor and impressive preparedness at the candidate forum in March 2022 demonstrated that seriousness.
Tara Scheer is what parents and citizens want in a worthy candidate to the WGSD Board of Education — an intelligent doer, devoted to children and committed to expert, unbiased decision making. She has earned my trust and my vote to serve a full term on the board.
Ralph Hoffsten
Webster Groves