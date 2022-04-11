In response to the article “Oops! Kirkwood Home Demolished After Boundary Error” (Feb. 25, WKT), Alan Frost wrote a letter saying he was “surprised at those who have jumped to the defense of a builder.”
Anyone reading the article could see it was not an editorial trying to sway the readers in one way or another. All of the parties were represented equally, complete with their own quotes. The only conclusion to come to was that the Kirkwood Board of Adjustment showed no compassion to the builders, the O’Briens, and especially the homeowners. What made the decision to demolish the home all the more baffling was the fact that one of the board members was a carpenter.
First, former board member Mr. Frost pointed out the legality of the situation as a justification of the current board’s decision to vote in favor of the demolition. Then in his closing paragraph, Frost detailed the cost of the demolition: “From an economic standpoint … tens of thousands of dollars in construction, thousands more to tear down.”
He outlined perfectly the reasons to grant the variance in his own calculation of the massive losses. Anyone in or around the construction business knows there is a serious supply chain problem. Why wouldn’t granting the variance fall under the heading of the obvious extenuating circumstances brought on by a once-in-a-century pandemic?
Rules are man-made and can be adjusted when there is proof it is necessary to do so. While they were outnumbered, at least two of the five board members showed not only compassion, but common sense by voting for the variance in lieu of demolishing a brand new home for no logical reason.
Rebecca Alexander
Glendale