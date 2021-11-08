In his attempt to portray “mandates” as a dramatic betrayal of heroes, I find Mr. Tretter’s lack of background context dismaying (Mailbag, Oct. 22). Betrayal began when President Biden’s predecessor practically dismantled the very agency that should have been the country’s “go to” resource to fight COVID.
Betrayal continued when the same demagogue disparaged all of Dr. Fauci’s efforts for masking to help our country. The folks in question were heralded because they were doing their work unaided by any vaccine! Once one became available it only seemed logical that everyone would welcome it and take it.
President Biden and Dr. Fauci have cajoled, pleaded and begged all resistors to get vaxxed! But no, too many had to adopt the ridiculous, adolescent, macho tropes mimicking the likes of Trump, Eric Schmitt, Tim Fitch, etc., leaving the administration no choice in its mission to save lives!
Sorry, Mr. Tretter, those aligning themselves with this element are no longer “heroes,” and if they insist on indulging in this foolishness, they must face the consequences for dismissing the common good in order to serve their own egos!
Bill Moehl
St. Louis