For rental, sales or repair of commercial and homeowner lawn equipment check out Common Cents Rental.
Customers can rent a wide range of lawn and power equipment, including air tools, aerators, skids, pallet forks, backhoes, concrete tools, flooring tools, chain saws, welders and drain snakes. The company also offers delivery of some equipment. It also carries major equipment brands, including Echo, Fisher Snow Plows, Husqvarna, Redmax, Shindaiwa and Toro.
The store serves customers in all seasons. It sells seed and fertilizer in warm months and road salt in the colder months.
Common Cents opened in October 2009, when Bryan Ficken was working for another rental company, whose owner decided to retire.
“So we pulled our resources together and came up with Common Cents Rental,” said Jennifer Ficken, who owns the business with her husband Bryan.
Since opening, both the business and the industry have grown leaps and bounds.
“Rental is its own growing ever-popular industry,” Ficken said. “We have grown our skidsteer, walk-behind and ride-in fleets.”
One of the couple’s daughters has taken over the parts department and is doing awesome.
Jennifer Ficken loves helping customers get the best bang for their buck and in “just helping them.” Customers, in turn, say they love the family atmosphere and the staff’s honesty and realistic prices.
On behalf of myself and our staff, we can’t thank you enough for supporting our families, without you we wouldn’t be here!
1080 Gravois Road • Fenton • 636-326-4888