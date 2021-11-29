The Webster Groves Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission, in an 8-4 vote on Nov. 23, delivered an approval recommendation for $35 million in TIF for SG Collaborative, the developer of the proposed Douglass Hill mixed use project.
The commission’s recommendation, which is not binding, now goes to the city council for its consideration. The council is expected to vote on the TIF, along with rezoning of the 15-acre property, at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Webster Groves School District School Board Member David Addison voted not to recommend the TIF, as did Pam Frazier, the school district’s chief financial officer. Frazier was representing the Special School District on the TIF Commission.
Addison said his vote, and that of Frazier’s, reflect only the development’s financial impact on the school district, and not whether it is right for Webster Groves. That responsibility, he said, lies with the city council.
“I didn’t think the TIF was put together in a way that was in the best interests of the five communities that make up our Webster Groves School District,” Addison said.
TIF commission members Clark Hotaling and Ryan Murphy, commissioners appointed by the city, also voted not to recommend the TIF.
Addison said the school district had entered into negotiations with representatives from SG Collaborative, but the two parties were unable to arrive at an agreement.
The developer is seeking a 100% TIF — $35 million over the course of 23 years. Under TIF, future tax increases on improved properties are not abated, but are used to fund costs of the redevelopment project.
“The district believes that a 50% TIF would be a fair division of the risks and rewards in the project,” Addison said in a prepared statement at Tuesday’s meeting. “We proposed that to the developer, but we were told it would be impossible to proceed with that level of financing.”
Addison said the development would attract new students to the district, students the district may not be able to support. Those new students, he said, would not just come from families moving into Douglass Hill. As Webster residents sell their homes to downsize to Douglass Hill, those homes will be bought by families with children, Addison said.
Kevin McKenna was one of four commission members to comment on the TIF request prior to the vote.
“The TIF request does meet the requirements of state statutes. This project does warrant the public assistance as requested,” McKenna said.
Commissioner Mark Hinkle, representing the city’s taxing districts, said he hadn’t seen anything in the TIF request that was detrimental to the business districts. He voted yes to recommend.