The Webster Groves Plan Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 31, held a second round of public comments on the proposed Douglass Hill mixed-use development targeting 15 acres north of the Old Webster shopping area.
Plan commission members listened for about 90 minutes as dozens of comments and questions were read into the record. A majority of those comments were in opposition to the project, though there were more comments in support of the development than were heard at the June 7 plan commission hearing.
SG Collaborative is before the city’s plan commission with a zoning change application. The developer is requesting that the site, which currently consists of four different zoning designations, be changed to a single designation of planned commercial. The request was submitted by Larry Chapman, manager of SG Collaborative, LLC.
The proposed development calls for eight new buildings, up to 16 town homes, a centrally located “Main Street,” green spaces, and a mix of garage and surface parking areas. The new buildings will include a mix of apartments, condominiums, retail and office space.
Developers are also seeking tax relief. The newly-formed Webster Groves Tax Increment Financing Commission met for the first time on Aug. 18, and met again earlier this week on Sept. 1.
Dan Dixon of Yale Avenue in Webster Groves addressed one aspect of the development that many others also commented on during Tuesday’s meeting — the height and size of the proposed development, he said, makes it unsuitable for the area.
“I moved to Webster Groves because it has small-town charm close to the city. On Friday and Saturday nights I can easily access Old Webster, unlike downtown Kirkwood,” Dixon wrote in his statement. “This development is just too big. It will rob Webster of its small-town charm and just make it another Brentwood or Kirkwood.”
The current proposal by SG Collaborative is for eight, seven-story buildings consisting of residential, retail and parking garages.
“What steps can the plan commission take to ensure a more modest development that will appeal to more citizens by limiting what is approved for the new zone?” asked Emily Hixson Shepherd. “Many residents I have talked to are supportive of a development of this zone, but they have serious concerns about the current proposal. A limit on building height, a solid traffic plan and stream preservation would go a long way.”
Ryan Colombo of Swon Avenue wrote in favor of the Douglass Hill project.
“I would just like to say as a longtime resident of Webster Groves and having raised our kids here, my wife and I are in complete approval of the SG redevelopment plan,” he stated. “We look forward to seeing more progress being made in our community. This is a welcome development for my family and will give us more walkable options considering the development is within several blocks of our home.”
In addition to the project’s density, other concerns relate to increased traffic, years of ongoing construction, flooding and the impact of the proposed development on the environment — particularly to Shady Creek, which runs along the north side of the 15-acre property.
Amanda Berndt of Greeley Avenue said the development will displace wildlife at Shady Creek. She added that the townhomes and apartment buildings will not serve to connect north Webster to Old Webster, as proponents argue, but rather would serve as a “literal wall” between the residential and commercial communities.
Adam Berkowitz is a Webster Groves resident whose business, Simpara HR, is located at 69 N. Gore Ave., within the footprint of the development. Berkowitz, a tenant in the building, wanted to know who is responsible for financing the cost of relocating his business, and for the investment his firm has made at the location over the years.
“Small businesses are the core lifeblood of Webster Groves and it feels reckless to move these small businesses out with no relocation plan in place for current businesses,” Berkowitz wrote. “Furthermore, I have received zero direct communication from the SG developers or the city of Webster.”
Gene Brockland of Wilshire Terrace encouraged the community to support the development.
“The area is currently extremely underutilized. The Old Webster area needs higher density in order to thrive. The area cries out for the type of development proposed, and downsizing it would result in a half-measure that will cause the project (and we in the community) to not reach its potential. It’s far past time that we as a city embrace some change,” said Brockland.
Matthew Hile said that as a 68-year-old resident of Webster Groves, higher-density housing within walking distance of stores, restaurants and other needed services would allow him to “live comfortably” and remain in the area. He said Douglass Hill would be “a good bet” for the future of the community.
Ann Schaefer lives on Oak Street, within a few steps of the proposed development. She said to date, neither SG Collaborative nor the Webster Groves City Council have satisfactorily addressed residents’ concerns about increased traffic, pedestrian safety, reduced air quality and increased noise.
“I object to the current proposal, and urge the planning commission and city council to reject it on our behalf,” she said.
Michael Chekoudjian has been living in Webster Groves for 40 years, and three of his children have purchased homes near the development. He called Douglass Hill “an outright attack on a way of life we are all accustomed to here in Webster.”
Chekoudjian is critical of the developer’s traffic study, which uses maximum traffic thresholds for the entirety of St. Louis County, not those approved by Webster Groves.
Tuesday’s hearing was continued to the Sept. 13 plan commission meeting. That meeting will start at 6 p.m.