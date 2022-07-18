Here are some questions for everyone who thinks assault weapons or military style guns shouldn’t be sold. If these guns are “weapons of war” whose sole purpose is to slaughter people as quickly as possible and leave their bodies unidentifiable, why do the police need them? And why do politicians keep making exceptions to these weapons for law enforcement when they write their bills restricting firearms? And lastly, if these weapons shouldn’t be sold to people under 21, why do we allow people to enlist at 18 where they learn to handle and shoot these so called deadly firearms?
Jacob Jones
Des Peres