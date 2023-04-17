Two thoughts from two articles in the April 7 WKT. “Prop M Tax On Marijuana Sales Wins Overwhelming Support,” states that “St. Louis County estimates that the new tax will bring in $3.5 million annually.” Has anyone stopped to count the hidden costs of marijuana use?
Look at Colorado, which is paying a heavy tax in terms of ER overcrowding, absenteeism at work, poor grades at school, teen suicides, high crime rates, increased stress on police, plus the drug cartels running hydroponic-pot farm houses with illegal immigrants. Coming your way soon.
“Petition Claims Poor Treatment of Transgender Teachers,” points out that three openly transgender educators were recently dropped from scheduling “due to discrimination.” The article reports advocacy on the part of the queer community for more inclusivity. “It’s been really important for me to feel accepted” says one nonbinary woman who is married to another woman.
Behind this seems to be fear of the community reacting negatively and the looming threat of gun violence. But I wonder about what C.S. Lewis called “the tang of sin.” That is, at some level a person who is doing something society doesn’t approve of wants the disapproval. If every LGBTQIA person were accepted as normal, where’s the risk, where’s the danger, where’s the thrill?
Fred Baue
Glendale