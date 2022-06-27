I commend the city of Webster Groves for making the hard choice to cut expenses. I don’t understand some of the vitriol the city is receiving as a result of those decisions. The city has taken action several times to promote growth, only to have those initiatives undermined by some of our own citizens.
Municipalities generate revenue through taxes and fees levied against residents, businesses and consumers. A growing tax base creates more revenue to offset growing expenses. A stagnant tax base still has to pay for growing expenses.
As of the 2020 census, Webster Groves has about 24,000 residents. The 1960 census counted a population of 29,000. I don’t know what it means to “Preserve Webster Groves,” but keeping 17% of the population would have been a good start.
Read the annual Webster Groves budget. The bulk amount of the city’s revenue is derived from property value and population. We don’t have greenfields to develop, so we are going to have to get serious about increasing density to grow. The next census in 2030 is our chance to grab a larger share of population-based revenues. The investment required to grow our population will benefit Webster Groves. The effort requires an open mind and an understanding of land use and development. And success assumes competing municipalities do not grow faster.
Complaining about how high the taxes are in Webster Groves is a beloved pastime, and we will still get to complain about them. But if we don’t grow, there is a price. Cuts to city staff and services, or increased fees and taxes. I won’t stop advocating to grow the tax base of this city. I hope others will keep advocating, too, because the alternatives deprive what makes Webster Groves a great place to live.
Kyle Wilson, AIA
Webster Groves TIF Commission Chair