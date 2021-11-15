What’s going on in our schools?
This is a follow up to Mr. Kelly’s letter in the most recent WKT. On his recommendation, I watched the public comments at the recent Kirkwood school board meeting, including the parent who read from Ntozake Shange’s book, “Betsey Brown.” The parent was visibly concerned at the explicit sexuality within the passage. It also raised my eyebrows. As follow up, I looked up reviews of “Betsey Brown” to better remember the text I read years ago.
I commend the district for selecting this text. Ntozake Shange was an internationally recognized playwright, poet and author. “Betsey Brown” is about seventh grade students growing up in St. Louis as school desegregation began in the late 1950s. Not only does it model masterful use of language — from dialects to poetic — it situates adolescent experience within powerful and relevant issues including race, how political decisions affect our lives, why we hate and how we cope with adversity.
I ask our community to remember that public schools were established in the early 1800s to ensure the health of our democratic nation. Our community and our nation have a vested interest that children encounter and discuss the greatest challenges facing our society.
Unfortunately, what high school students encounter often makes parents uncomfortable. Our role as adults is to help the young make sense of things for themselves. Beyond the inclusion of “Betsey Brown” in the curriculum, I cannot say how the teachers helped students emotionally and intellectually process the important lessons from the book. But the inclusion of the book suggests that Kirkwood schools are fulfilling the promise of public education. I hope Webster schools do the same.
Nadine Ball
Webster Groves