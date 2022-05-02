I want to commend Herring Design and Development, the builder and the future homeowner of the house going up across the street from the Kirkwood YMCA. I remember there was a bit of controversy when it was announced that the home that used to be on that lot was going to be taken down.
I understand all too well that Kirkwood is losing some of its charm every time one of the older homes is demolished. The area of Kirkwood I live in has changed a lot in the 20 years we lived there, not always necessarily for the better. Lewis Homes continues to put up their cookie cutter houses and take out any tree in their way.
The house being built across from the Y, however, is not a cookie cutter subdivision-style house, but actually fits in quite well. More of this type of development is welcome. I cannot say the same for Lewis Homes.
Jack Cancila
Kirkwood