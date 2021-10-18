One might have thought that the resounding defeat of the Mills project via public referendum over 20 years ago would have left an indelible impression on developers and the city council that citizens of Webster Groves do not want excessively large development projects forced upon them.
This has not been the case. Rather, the focus has shifted from redeveloping downtown Webster to using ever-dwindling green space a few blocks away for constructing several large buildings, many of which will be monolithic-like, seven-story structures to accommodate more than an estimated 1,000 people. Whoa. Say what, now?
The Douglass Hill project will provide high-density living and working space resulting in an influx of cars into Webster to accommodate these people. This many cars will compromise our already marginal air quality and bring in undesirable levels of traffic that no re-routing or creative traffic signaling will resolve. It is hard to put faith in studies paid for by the developer, and it seems incredibly naive to assume that there will not be significantly-increased levels of traffic resulting from this sprawling project, which will bleed into our other neighborhoods.
Moreover, replacing trees and other green space with huge amounts of concrete and steel does not represent a viable approach to striving toward a more sustainable lifestyle and environment. Are we seriously considering driving Webster Groves into suburban mediocrity just for the sake of money, much of which will go to already wealthy developers?
Let’s come to our senses and stop the Douglass Hill project and consider other more modest proposals — ones that are more environmentally balanced and less intrusive to our neighborhood activities. If money is the preeminent goal of Webster Groves development, we could flood Shady Creek and build a Riverboat Gambling Casino. Not!
David Wozniak
Webster Groves