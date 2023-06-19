Welcome to woke America, open borders, depleted and defunded police departments, non-prosecuting DAs, critical race theory, rampant crime, 1619 and reparations for slavery, which are current administration policies. I grew up a Union Democrat. I feel not only betrayed by their woke policies, but their inability to put America and Americans first. Seemingly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an anti-woke, pro-American candidate!
Schools, corporations, billionaires, politicians and the media are forcing woke policies into our everyday lives. We don’t care what you do in your private life, but stop forcing your sexual ideology onto our children, work, sports and products. Men who can’t successfully compete against other men don’t get to call themselves women and compete in our sports or enter our locker rooms. Cellular biology proves we are still different.
We have open border Biden policies with women and child trafficking running rampant, fentanyl deaths and over 2 million unvetted illegals. We’re paying billions for their food and housing while our veterans are destitute. Food, water and energy shortages forthcoming?
With Democrat mayors defunding the police and implementing critical race theory, police officers have retired or quit due to lack of support, cashless bail and no prosecution by DAs. Crime has skyrocketed.
Black Lives Matter is bankrupt and local chapters are suing to get the millions that were stolen by their Marxist leaders. Cities that were destroyed by the riots haven’t seen a dime for restoration.
St. Louis Democrats are considering reparations for slavery. Thousands died fighting for the freedom of slaves. It’s time to move on.
President Reagan said, “I didn’t leave the Democrat Party, they left me!” Democrats, independents and Republicans need to come together and stop these policies. As a nation, united we stand, divided we fall!
Sandy Baker - Des Peres