My husband and I moved to Shrewsbury in 1983 and raised our four children here with fun memories of snow sledding at Wehner Park, summer days with many friends at Shrewsbury’s pool, the fall soccer tournaments, St. Michael’s festive school picnics and the annual Thanksgiving day flag football game at Wehner Park with friends. Now our grandchildren are growing up here, enjoying the same fun, friendships and freedoms.
This week while I had them at the pool, who should stroll in, pulling several coolers in the 100-degree heat, but our amazing Shrewsbury firemen, who gave all the children at the pool free popsicles!
For everyone who wishes they could live with Andy Griffith in Mayberry, come to Shrewsbury!
Kathy Christ
Shrewsbury