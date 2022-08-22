Cape Albeon sits on 16 beautiful acres, which includes two lakes in a quiet residential area offering wildlife and breathtaking scenic views. It offers great apartment living, amenities and activities. Many of the residents wonder why they didn’t move into Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living sooner.
The retirement community, which opened in 2000, features 110 apartments, 35 lakeside cottages, 44 assisted living apartments and 19 apartments in the Cove Memory Care Household. In addition, Cape Albeon offers fully furnished respite apartments in both assisted living and memory care.
“Our residents love the size of our community,” said Residency Director Kathy McBride. “It truly feels like family. In addition, the residents embrace the outdoors with our walking trail, two stocked lakes and immense green spaces.”
The retirement community has a wellness and faith-based approach. The community offers a variety of programs and services to residents to aid their spiritual, emotional and physical health. It also provides a variety of physical activities and senior-specific fitness programs to help residents maintain or improve their overall health. A Faith Community Nurse from the Deaconess Parish Nurse ministries, is on site weekdays for guidance and resource assistance.
Chaplain Le Remington officiates the Ecumenical workshops, plans world religion trips and study groups, and also writes and directs a quarterly Bible theater.
Residents have a variety of activities from which to choose including mouse races, bingo, casino night and breakfast with Santa during the holidays. They can fish (catch-and-release) at the lakes, walk the trail or simply enjoy the wildlife, chickens and honey bees, or the quiet, serene campus.
Cape Albeon’s residents more than agree.
“I have lived at the Cape for five years and find that the ambience of this location is wonderful,” said resident Linda Murer. “I can sit on my patio and watch wildlife around our lakes. Plenty of walking paths and with the size of the building I am able to know everyone that lives here. The activities here are so varied that anyone can find something of interest. Staff is always willing to stop, talk, and listen to you.”
Cape Albeon partners with the Special School District which has an office on site with two instructors. The Special School District brings approximately five to six students annually who volunteer while learning various jobs. Cape Albeon has hired several of the students who have become long-term employees over the past eight years.
Good Samaritan Independent Living Inc., dba Cape Albeon, was established as a means to retain the tradition of serving seniors in a compassionate, safe environment grounded with the philosophy and principles of the United Church of Christ, CHHSM. Cape Albeon is in the St. Andrews family of communities, proudly serving seniors for over 60 years.
To learn more about Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living, call 636-861-3200, or visit capealbeon.com for more information.
3380 Lake Bend Drive | St. Louis, MO 63088 | 636-861-3200 | capealbeon.com