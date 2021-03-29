Cape Albeon sits on 16 beautiful acres, which includes two lakes in a quiet residential area offering wildlife and breathtaking scenic views. It offers great apartment living, amenities and activities. Many of the residents wonder why they didn’t move into Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living sooner.
The retirement community, which opened in 2000, features 110 apartments, 35 lakeside cottages, 44 assisted living apartments with 1 fully furnished respite apartment offering care for a minimal charge, and their newest addition, The Cove Memory Care household which opened November of 2020 with 19 apartments. This new household offers a secure, personalized environment and all-inclusive care for residents diagnosed with dementia and various stages of Alzheimer’s. The program can accommodate early onset residents to enjoy life at Cape Albeon. The Cove also offers a fully furnished respite apartment at minimal charge.
A support team keeps residents healthy and happy. Members include: Executive Director Carol DiSanza, Residency Director Gisela Pacheco, Resident Care Director Lisa Gilbreth, Memory Care Director Karen Lynn, Recreation Director Margaret Robison, Food Service Director Dave Gones, Business Office Director Jennifer Hoskins, Plant Operations Director Doug Pritchett, and Renovations Director Ron Kurtz. Our wonderful staff kept our residents safe and the village was 100% COVID free in 2020!
“We have a caring, passionate long-term staff,” DiSanza said.
The retirement community has a wellness and faith based approach. The community offers a variety of programs and services to residents to aid their spiritual, emotional and physical health. It also provides a variety of physical activities and senior-specific fitness programs to help residents maintain or improve their overall health. Belinda Randall, R.N., Faith Community Nurse from the Deaconess Parish Nurse ministries, is on site weekdays for guidance and resource assistance.
Chaplain Le Remington officiates the Ecumenical workshops, plans world religion trips and study groups, and also writes and directs a quarterly Bible theater.
Residents have a variety of activities from which to choose including mouse races, bingo, casino night and breakfast with Santa during the holidays. They can fish (catch-and-release) at the lakes, walk the trail or simply enjoy the wildlife, chickens and honey bees, or the quiet, serene campus.
Cape Albeon partners with the Special School District which has an office on site with two instructors. The Special School District brings approximately five to six students annually who volunteer while learning various jobs. DiSanza said Cape Albeon has hired several of the students who have become long-term employees over the past eight years.
Good Samaritan Independent Living Inc., dba Cape Albeon, was established as a means to retain the tradition of serving seniors in a compassionate, safe environment grounded with the philosophy and principles of the United Church of Christ, CHHSM, as it was under the parent operation of the Good Samaritan Home on South Broadway in St. Louis.
Visit our website and join us for our fun filled events throughout this year.
3380 Lake Bend Drive | St. Louis | 636-861-3200 | capealbeon.com