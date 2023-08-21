Nestled within 16 acres of picturesque landscapes, Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living offers a retirement experience that transcends the ordinary. Beyond its physical offerings, Cape Albeon boasts captivating wildlife, breathtaking views, and a robust lineup of amenities and activities. This isn’t just a residence; it’s a community where cherished memories and vibrant living thrive.
Discover Your Serene Sanctuary
Located at 3380 Lake Bend Drive in St. Louis, MO, Cape Albeon embraces two serene lakes, each contributing to a sense of tranquility and harmony that becomes a part of everyday life. Surrounded by lush landscapes, this residential enclave invites you to immerse yourself in the splendor of the great outdoors.
A Spectrum of Living Experiences
Since its establishment in 2000, Cape Albeon has consistently held the mantle of excellence in retirement living. The community presents a diverse array of living options, ranging from 110 spacious apartments to 35 delightful lakeside cottages. For those seeking assisted living arrangements, 47 well-appointed apartments are available, while 19 residences in the Cove Memory Care Household cater to specific needs.
Nurturing Holistic Well-being
Cape Albeon’s distinctive philosophy goes beyond physical health, recognizing the importance of spiritual and emotional well-being. Rooted in faith-based principles, their approach encompasses a blend of programs and services designed to nurture residents’ overall health. The dedicated team ensures a well-rounded wellness journey.
An Abundance of Enriching Activities
Cape Albeon’s vibrant community life is an intricate tapestry of engagement and growth. From stimulating workshops and enlightening day trips to festive events like candlelight dinners, lakeside concerts and an annual picnic, the community thrives on diversity. Cast a line into the tranquil lakes for catch-and-release fishing, enjoy the serene walking trail, or simply savor the presence of wildlife, including the community’s endearing chickens and honeybees. And the journey doesn’t end there. Cape Albeon has unveiled exciting additions, including a pickleball court, outdoor bocce ball, shuffleboard, and a family pavilion – an embodiment of their commitment to enriching everyday experiences.
Cultivating a True Community Spirit
At the core of Cape Albeon’s essence lies a strong sense of family. The inviting atmosphere fosters connections that swiftly evolve into profound friendships. A resident shared, “The ambience of this location is wonderful. Plenty of walking paths and with the size of the building, I am able to know everyone that lives here.”
Begin Your Journey at Cape Albeon
Cape Albeon is more than just a retirement residence; it’s a realm where cherished moments unfold against a backdrop of natural beauty and a thriving community. To learn more about the exceptional lifestyle awaiting you at Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living, call 636-861-3200 or visit capealbeon.com today. Your new chapter starts here – where tranquility meets community, and vibrant living takes center stage.
3380 Lake Bend Drive | St. Louis, MO 63088 | 636-861-3200 | capealbeon.com