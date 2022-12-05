Visitors to the Missouri History Museum’s newest exhibit are invited to experience and learn about St. Louis through art. “Coloring STL” presents an opportunity to draw on various landmarks of the city and surrounding counties without being charged for vandalism.
Within the 6,000-square-foot architectural exhibit, the walls are covered in drawings of more than 50 different attractions and historical buildings in St. Louis. The exhibit, which opened recently and runs through May 2024, offers every color of Expo dry erase marker possible, giving visitors a chance to color in the attractions while learning about the region’s architectural history.
The content lead for Coloring STL is public historian Andrew Wanko. In launching this project, Wanko wanted visitors to be able to look at St. Louis architecture in every era, shape and size. He said it doesn’t matter if the buildings were big and famous or just someone’s house. According to Wanko, all of the buildings have countless stories to tell.
“We are looking at St. Louis architecture in every shape, fashion and style,” Wanko said. “But we are doing that in a fascinating way. You’re not just going to see pictures of buildings or things like that. We are actually inviting you to come in and color on the walls of the museum. How often do you get to do that?”
Aside from known attractions and landmarks in the city, the exhibit also features structure types of neighborhood homes, including one in Kirkwood and Webster Groves.
The Queen Anne-style home belongs to a type of architecture called Victorian. These houses were mostly produced in the late 19th century and were known for their turrets, bay windows and colorful shingles along with decorative woodwork. Today, Queen Anne-style homes are mainly found in neighborhoods surrounding the city in nearby rail and river towns such as Kirkwood, Webster Groves and Ferguson.
In designing the exhibit, Wanko wanted to give people a chance to learn more about the homes they are living in and why they were built the way they were, providing a historical background to each residential space.
Wanko graduated from Drury University in 2010 with degrees in architecture and art history. He has since led various exhibits for the Missouri History Museum surrounding St. Louis history and written several books on the matter.
Wanko’s newest book, “Coloring St. Louis: A Coloring Book for All Ages,” is a direct derivative of the art in the “Coloring STL” exhibit. It contains over 30 structures meant for coloring. The art within the book and the exhibit was created by local visual storyteller Rori!
Rori! specializes in history and myth. Many of the illustrations and cartoons she creates focus on stories about women and girls. She won an award for her Missouri Historical Society Press book “Groundbreakers, Rule-breakers and Rebels: 50 Unstoppable St. Louis Women.” Rori! believes storytelling is the best way to communicate ideas and emotions.
“I call myself a visual storyteller and it’s a good fit,” she said. “Because no matter what I’m doing — designing, cartooning or illustrating — I bring it back to communication, narrative and meaning.”
In addition to his collaborative work with Rori!, Wanko has produced a documentary about Route 66 titled “Show Me 66: Main Street Through Missouri.” The documentary won a Midwest Regional Emmy for Best Historic Documentary Film in 2017.
Wanko has also produced other exhibits for the Missouri History Museum about St. Louis and its history including “St. Louis Sound” and “A Walk in 1875 St. Louis.” He has also recorded history sections on KDHX. He said his motivation for all of this work is rooted in his love for St. Louis.
“Architecture was my first love when it came to St. Louis history,” he said. “These buildings are what first got me fascinated in all the stories this city contains. I want people to understand that this place is endlessly more fascinating and important than they might have given it at first glance.
“St. Louis is the cross section of America, and it has fascinating local stories to tell,” he added. “I hope this experience, coloring St. Louis architecture, gives people a new view on why buildings are one of the ways you can uncover those.”
Coloring STL will run through May 5, 2024, at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. For more information, visit mohistory.org.
Kaelin Triggs is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.