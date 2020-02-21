In just a few weeks Colonial Village Pharmacy will transition to become Webster Pharmacy. Since the 1960s Colonial Village Pharmacy has been serving the communities of Shrewsbury and Webster Groves with traditional and compounding prescriptions services. Over the last few years, Colonial Village Pharmacy has grown out of its current location and will move to a larger space at 608 E. Lockwood Ave. The new location will feature modern compounding labs and a private room for consultations, immunizations and point of care testing.
Gene Arbini changed the name of Cunetto’s Pharmacy to Colonial Village Pharmacy back in the 1960s because there were 11 small pharmacies located in or around Big Bend in Webster Groves. Since Colonial Village Apartments were across the street, the pharmacy found its name “Colonial Village Pharmacy.”
Fast forward to today and Colonial Village Pharmacy is the only locally owned pharmacy remaining in Webster Groves so Dr. Steve Zielinski decided to change the name to Webster Pharmacy.
“As a doctor, I get satisfaction from knowing that I was able to make a measurable difference in the health of the patients that choose to do business with us through traditional medicine and personalized medicine services,” Dr. Zielinski said.
Susan Taylor, who started in 2018, is Colonial Village Pharmacy’s technician.
608 E. Lockwood Ave.
Webster Groves • 314-962-1065