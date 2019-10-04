Steve Zielinski Pharm.D., owner of Colonial Village Pharmacy, recently discovered through his 23andMe account that the latest findings with his genetic data mean he has a 5.2 percent chance of getting a bunion. Exciting, right? Well, not really, but that’s not the reason Zielinski completed his 23andMe kit.
The reason Zielinski checked his 23andMe account was to get access to the raw genetic data. He was searching for a reason why a form of vitamin B-12 known as methylcobalamin did not agree with him when everyone kept telling him how great it worked in helping them feel more energetic. What Zielinski found was really interesting; it turns out his genes were slightly different than the genes of people methylcobalamin was helping.
Everyone has different SNPs, or Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms, where just one amino acid in the DNA is switched with another. This creates a person’s uniqueness and accounts for the variations seen in the genetic code. It turns out that Zielinski was carrying an SNP called COMT, which alters his ability to metabolize methylcobalamin. In order to get around or “hack” his metabolism of B vitamins, Zielinksi had to use adenosylcobalamin, which is the form of B-12 vitamins found in the mitochondria.
While 23andMe is fun and can be amusing, like with facts regarding bunions or to alert people to other possible future issues, the data contains so much more information that can be beneficial in planning diet and exercise routines. In Zielinski’s case, it was which form of B vitamins he should take.
If anyone is interested in finding another use for his or her genetic profile, contact Colonial Village Pharmacy and one of the pharmacists will be happy to discuss it.
7945 Big Bend Blvd.
Webster Groves
314-962-1065