Fabien Achinda grew up with one goal in life — to become a professional soccer player. But entering his senior year at Webster Groves High School, Achinda discovered an interest in pursuing academics.
As an African immigrant, Achinda didn’t have the same exposure to post-secondary education opportunities as other students. He never even knew that college was a possibility for him.
“I wanted to go to the best school possible, and I realized that I needed to start applying. But I had no idea how to do it,” said Achinda, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 2021.
Fortunately, he had people in his life to help, including Webster Groves High School counselor Karen Verstraete, and Sheri Hanlon, who has worked in admissions for various colleges.
While Achinda was receiving resources to continue his education after high school, he noticed other African immigrant students who also wanted to go to college, but had no idea how or even where to start. This is what sparked Achinda to start the “College Help Convention.”
The convention is a four-day summit held at the Mount of Olives Ministry, 323 Marceau Street in St. Louis, where Achinda’s mother is the pastor. Now in its third year, the convention is set for July 17-20.
During the convention, there are different speakers each day who present a different aspect of college and the college application and search process. Presenters include professors, college admission officers and those who work in financial aid.
Current college students also give a tangible view of what post-secondary education could look like for those high school students attending the conference. High school teachers also talk about what educators expect from students who are looking to go to college.
Fulfilling A Need
The idea for hosting the convention was sparked by two issues Achinda saw within his community. The first was a lack of information about college, and the second was a need for proper help to get there.
“We had kids who were smart enough to go to college who just didn’t know how to do it,” said Achinda, who is currently attending Middlebury College in Vermont.
He said most African students who are immigrants have parents who didn’t finish high school or stopped their education after high school. They likely didn’t go to an American high school.
“The parents, who were immigrants, don’t have American school experience,” Achinda said. “You have people who are considered undereducated coming to America, and now they are in this place where they don’t really know the academic system or how things work, and they don’t know how to help or what to tell their kids. The idea of college is a complete mystery to them.”
Achinda wanted the summit to focus on Black students, but more specifically African immigrant students. As this is the demographic he most identifies with, he felt most suited to help African immigrants learn about college.
While he was born in Congo and identifies as Congolese, Achinda was raised in Tanzania. He came to America 10 years ago at the age of 9. His father, Robert Achinda, first came to America in the early 2000s, but was unable to bring the rest of his family at the time.
Robert Achinda was later diagnosed with cancer. A handwritten letter to a Senator helped Robert Achinda expedite getting his family to the United States as his illness was progressing.
“After we made it to America he was able to hang on for another year and a half, but he eventually passed,” Fabien Achinda said. “He was a lovely man, and he gave my family the best gift we could ever ask for, which is America. Now we have a chance at life thanks to my father.”
Fabien Achinda struggled when he first came to America. His family initially lived in Vermont, where he had a tough time in elementary and middle school due to his lack of English. It wasn’t until he moved to St. Louis in 2017 when he began to improve academically and thrive at Webster Groves High School.
Bryan Peske, who was substitute teaching at Webster Groves High School, helped Fabien Achinda develop his plan for putting on the convention. Peske said he has enjoyed seeing Achinda give back to his community and help others.
“He is very ambitious,” said Peske, who has been a speaker at the convention.
Successes
The summit is doing exactly what Fabien Achinda hoped — helping those like himself get to college. There have been six students who went through the conference and are now attending colleges across the country.
One of those success stories is of Dieu Mfaume, who said he worked long hours with Fabien Achinda to get through the process of looking at and applying to colleges. The two also spent a lot of time and effort on applying for grants and scholarships.
Mfaume was eventually accepted into nine different schools, and is currently attending Southeast Missouri State University — with a majority of his tuition being covered by a BJC Learning Institute scholarship.
“I fully credit Achinda for helping me get my papers together so I could apply,” Mfaume said. “Having him help me understand admissions helped me get into college.”
Now preparing to enter his junior year at Middlebury College, Fabien Achinda is hoping to continue to grow the convention while he is away at school. His team on the ground in Webster Groves is preparing for the convention next week.
The convention, free and open to the public, is July 17-20, 1 to 2:45 p.m., at Mount Olives Ministry, 323 Marceau Street in St. Louis. Registration is not required.
“Due to my being a young African immigrant applying to colleges three years ago, my program and my team’s skill set is designed to help our people — people from our background,” Achinda said.
For more information or any questions, email Fabien Achinda at fabienachinda@gmail.com.
Kaelin Triggs is a student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.