I recently completed my Eagle Scout Service Project — collecting toiletry items for KirkCare. First, a big thank you to the over 800 neighbors of Tillman Elementary School who generously donated over 2,000 items.
In this time of the pandemic, the demand on food pantries such as KirkCare is high, while donations are low. I encourage everyone to be as generous as they can to the charities and organizations that are helping the swelling numbers of our less fortunate neighbors.
The Boy Scout slogan, “Do a Good Turn Daily,” is a phrase everyone can adopt, scout or not. When the world is at its worst, individuals need to be at their best. Again, thanks to everyone who contributed to my project and happy holidays to everyone.
Atticus Coakley
Kirkwood