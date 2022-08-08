While some children sell lemonade curbside on hot summer days, 9-year-old Aleksandra Chekoudijan of Webster Groves chose a different approach. She has been selling snow cones, with the money she earns going to a cause close to her heart.
Every day this summer, Aleksandra wakes up and asks her mom, Natasha Chekoudijan, if she can sell snow cones. The handmade metal cart is more than 30 years old, and her mom used it to sell snow cones when she was a kid.
The mother-daughter team grab two bags of ice, break the cubes down using an ice shaver, then fill a cooler and grab the syrup. Aleksandra’s 5-year-old brother, Ollie, also gets in on the fun — and the enterprise — by holding the flavor sign and shouting “Snow Cones!” to passerbys in the 600 block of West Lockwood Avenue.
After a few hours — and typically after Aleksandra has had two or three of her own cotton candy snow cones — the Chekoudijan crew is sold out for the day.
Aleksandra donates 50% of the money raised to Equus Rescue and Therapy, a horse rescue and animal protection organization in Millstadt, Illinois.
Owned and run by Margo Sutter, the non-profit gives horses a second chance at life by rescuing and rehabilitating retired or injured race horses, those that were kept in terrible conditions, and horses rescued from “kill pens” on their way to slaughter.
Natasha Chekoudijan described Equus Rescue as “almost like a retirement home for horses.”
Equus also serves at-risk youth and veterans who live with post-traumatic stress disorder and other traumas.
“The horses are amazing, smart and loving,” Sutter said. “They give therapy and help people understand themselves. They always make us better.”
Sutter believes passionately in the healing power of animals. She hopes to give people the opportunity to walk away as better people and equestrians after interacting with the rescue’s horses.
“We are a healing center for our two-legged and four-legged family here,” she said.
“I Wanted To Help Them”
Aleksandra fell in love with horses when she began riding in 2020. She was particularly drawn to those horses that had lived difficult lives.
“I wanted to help them,” she said.
Natasha Chekoudijan and her daughter discovered Equus Rescue and Therapy through an online search. They fell in love with all that the rescue does for horses. For Aleksandra, the story of a race horse named Spartan, who fell into the wrong hands after retirement, inspired her to be involved with Equus.
Spartan’s successful racing career garnered $220,000 in winnings. But like many thoroughbreds, he wasn’t treated well after his retirement from the track. Spartan was 300 pounds underweight and suffering from various health issues when he arrived at Equus in August 2020. Through a careful refeeding program and proper care, he has made a comeback.
Spartan is just one of several horses to have been rehabilitated by the rescue, which is run 100% by volunteers and through donations.
With the help of her family, Aleksandra is making a difference for these horses. Aleksandra, Ollie and their mother have been volunteering at Equus every Sunday for the past two months. Aleksandra loves interacting with the very horses her snow cone sales are helping.
The $364 Aleksandra has raised so far this summer has allowed nine horses at Equus to get “manicures and pedicures” — hoof trims that keep their hooves healthy.
“For Aleksandra, she was really proud of herself for giving Margo (Sutter) the first donation,” Natasha Chekoudijan said. “It feels good to be a part of something that’s positive.”
Equus Horse Rescue owner Sutter is overwhelmed by Aleksandra’s generosity and all that she’s doing to help the horses.
“For a child to have a heart the size of Aleksandra’s is utterly amazing,” Sutter said. “She is very intelligent, kind and empathic. She is also empathic towards others who suffer challenges. She’s drawn to them, and they are drawn to her.”
Aleksandra’s favorite horse at Equus is named Honey. Honey is sassy and called the “Beyonce” of the group because of her diva attitude. On their first meeting Honey came right up to Aleksandra — something the horse never does, according to Sutter.
Natasha Chekoudijan immediately noticed the connection.
“There’s always a horse that kind of chooses you and you find that special bond,” she said. “That’s Aleksandra’s special horse.”
Aleksandra hopes to raise more money and awareness for Equus this summer. She wants all 60 horses at the rescue to have at least one hoof trim with her donations.
“Rescue Readers”
In addition to selling snow cones to raise money for the horse rescue, Aleksandra and her mom hope other children and families in the community will be part of a new Equus program called “Rescue Readers.”
The program will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Sunday from Aug. 7 to Sept. 25 at Equus, 8743 LePere School Road in Millstadt, Illinois. Children of all ages and reading levels are invited to practice reading out loud to a horse. Reserve a spot for the “Rescue Readers” program at tinyurl.com/yrrstwcx.
“We’re very excited to share a new program that Aleksandra and I helped start at Equus,” Natasha Chekoudijan said. “Your little one can come out to the beautiful farm in Millstadt and practice reading out loud ... to a horse! How cute is that?”
Aleksandra hopes to one day work at the horse rescue.
“I see Aleksandra growing in this community,” Sutter said. “I hope she stays forever.”
To learn more about the rescue, visit equusrescue.org.
Kelly Bowen is a journalism student at Webster University and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.