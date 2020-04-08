The Webster-Kirkwood Times has published plenty of stories, columns and calendar items about coffee klatches in its more than 40 years of business. The morning gatherings of local sages and wits have taken place at long-gone drug store counters, bagel shops, Stratton’s Café (RIP 2017) and, of course, McDonald’s.
Coffee chuggers and caffeine addicts have always been good for a little commentary and a feature story. This is especially true during election time, whether the upcoming ballot decision was about a school bond issue, city council candidates or even a president of the United States.
The topic now is the pandemic. There’s a lot of finger-pointing going on right now about the coronavirus. Who is to blame for this crisis? Does the blame belong with Donald Trump? A biological weapons lab in Asia? Some so-called “wet markets” where global citizens buy snakes and bats for dinner? Alas, we cannot eavesdrop on these discussions because the coronavirus pandemic has us all sheltered at home with our instant coffeemakers and those little cups of grounds usually available at shuttered hotels and motels.
Kristen Farrah, a senior at Webster University and the force behind The Coffee House Blog (tchouseblog.wordpress.com) thinks it's time to have some virtual coffee klatches on laptop screens and iPhones. She has been running The Coffee House Blog since 2017 and has followers who love to tip a few — coffee cups, that is.
Farrah started her blog at the behest of Mary Cox, a Kirkwood resident and adjunct professor with the Webster University School of Communications. Cox requires her students to set up a blog in her multi-media classes, and she was immediately impressed with Farrah’s penchant for mixing a pot of coffee with computers and cyberspace.
“I put together The Coffee House Blog for Mary’s journalism boot camp and she liked the topic and the blog design,” Farrah said. “Most of the students wanted to do blogs about politics. I wanted to do something different. I won a gift card for the best blog and the most page views in the class.”
The gift card may not have been for Starbucks or Kaldi’s, but it was an inspiration for Farrah to keep brewing the blog. In a time of pandemic, when sitting around the coffee house and settling the issues of the day is no longer an option, the virtual coffee klatch is an idea that has probably arrived by sheer necessity.
“I have lots of friends who would like to do virtual morning coffee discussions because we are all stuck in this lock-down situation,” Farrah said. “And with another month of this staring at us, why not?”
For the historians in the crowd, the term “coffee klatch” derives from the German word, “kaffeeklatsch,” which translates to coffee (kaffee) + gossip (klatsch). It refers to friends getting together over a cup of coffee to shoot the breeze. The word “klatsch” has turned into “klatch” or even “clatch” over the years. All are considered acceptable to use.
Coffee klatch is an old-school term that worked for grandma when she and her regular group of friends got together for a cup of joe and something to eat, like, say coffee cake. In the age of pandemic, it’s definitely time for grandma to go virtual with that coffee klatch and stay put at home.