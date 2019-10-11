A dozen vocational education students start their Fridays at Hixson Middle School by providing teachers and staff with what they need to get their eyes open for the day. They “clock in” using an app on their teacher’s personal device and snap into action that keeps them busy for the first two hours of the school day.
Jenny Melloway’s class runs “coffee cart,” a program that not only keeps the caffeine flowing for staff and visitors but provides an ongoing life-skills experience for her seventh- and eighth-grade students.
In a nutshell, as explained by student cashier India Bland, “We make the coffee. We make orders for the teachers and take the dollars from the teachers. And it’s really fun and really cool.”
The coffee-cart kids, a slight misnomer as they additionally serve tea, cocoa and water from a walk-up window near their classroom, ply the skills needed to run a small business.
“They learn to follow a business plan that includes planning, communication and keeping records as well as customer service,” said Melloway, a former high school teacher now employed through the Special School District. “These are valuable, pre-employment skills for our students.”
Melloway and Shana Doerr, a speech pathologist, follow the students and their king-size carafe on wheels around Hixson as they deliver their orders from office to office. Thursdays are a time the students look forward to because that is when Melloway and Doerr take them to the local Schnucks store to shop for supplies they need for the business.
The class also has a working relationship with Stringbean Coffee of Brentwood.
“They love getting out and going to the grocery store. Some need more support and others are pretty independent, but they have a sense of what they need to do,” Doerr said.
The coffee cart program was seeded by a grant from the Hixson PTO, and revenues generated flow back into the business. The students don’t receive any stipend for their work, but the benefits are more than just the vocational experience.
“They build relationships with the general-education students and they know they’re popular,” said District Public Relations Director Cathy Vespereny. “They exchange high fives with the other kids, there’s a lot of camaraderie.”
The class also ties in with student groups in other disciplines, such as technology students who designed the coffee cart logo.
Melloway said she and the students look forward to the upcoming renovation of Hixson, which with its new elevators and lifts will allow the coffee cart faster and safer access to the teacher clientele.