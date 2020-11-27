The Kirkwood City Council on Nov. 19 gave first reading to a bill granting a special use permit for a coffee shop with outdoor seating at 132 W. Monroe Ave.
Teleo Coffee will make use of a 1920’s-era residence on a 9,500-square-foot lot. The former home was also once an optometrist’s office and currently serves as office space. The site plan includes the construction of a deck, a walk-up window and a trash enclosure. Use of the outdoor area is restricted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and music is permitted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The council also gave first reading for Platinum Tinting, a vehicle window-tinting company set to operate by appointment only at 538 Leffingwell Ave., Suite D.
Second readings for both businesses are scheduled for the next Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Apartment Building
The Kirkwood City Council also voted 6-1 to approve a site plan for an apartment building at combined lots 134 and 148 W. Madison Ave. Plans call for a roughly 51-foot structure with 12 units of living space and a 24-car private garage below.
The project, dubbed “The Hutton,” is the third of three apartment buildings on Madison by Savoy Properties. The first two are “The Madison” at 110 W. Madison Ave., and “The Barclay” at the corner of Clay and Madison avenues. The Barclay is currently under construction.
“I like what they’ve done over there. The Madison has been good and successful, and I think the Barclay will be as well,” Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin said. “I think it’s good for Kirkwood, and I will support this resolution tonight.”
Council Member Maggie Duwe, formerly opposed to the project due to its height — which exceeds the Kirkwood zoning code’s allowance by 11 feet — voted this time to approve the project, explaining that the third development should match the height of the first two.
Council Member Liz Gibbons was the only opposing vote: “I do think we are the stewards and protectors of our city and its established codes. A 25% deviation of code is a problem for me,” she said.