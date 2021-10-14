Award-winning author, photographer and poet Sheree Nielsen will read from her newest poetry and photography collection, “Coffee Coma,” at Maypop Café, 803 Marshall Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Nielsen will also sign books at the event, and there will be a drawing for a coffee-related gift. Books, supplied by The Novel Neighbor, will be available for purchase.
In “Coffee Coma,” Nielsen celebrates and shares her love of coffee through life experiences enjoying quiet moments on the porch in a misty rain, during chemotherapy treatments, and even coffee with Granny as a toddler. There’s even a list of her favorite coffeehouses in the index.
Nielsen has dedicated the book to the baristas and coffeehouse owners whose jobs are harder and more skillful than we will ever know, her girlfriends, and her husband who first turned her on to cappuccinos.