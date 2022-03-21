Michael Hamilton and Jack Lane, co-founders of Stages St. Louis, will be awarded special lifetime achievement awards by the St. Louis Theater Circle at its March 28 virtual event, which will be streamed at 7 p.m. on the HEC Media Facebook page, YouTube channel and website www.hecmedia.org.
During the event, nominees in more than 30 categories will receive honors for comedies, dramas, musicals and operas produced by local professional theater and opera companies in the combined years of 2020 and 2021. Ken and Nancy Kranzberg, who received special awards in 2020, will also be honored.
Stages St. Louis has been nominated for a total of 16 awards — 11 for “Jersey Boys” and five for “Always…Patsy Cline.”
Hamilton, who served as artistic director for Stages since its founding in 1987, retired at the end of the company’s 2021 season. He directed both of Stages’ productions in 2021 — “Always…Patsy Cline” and “Jersey Boys” — and has been nominated for both productions for Outstanding Director of a Musical.
Lane, who serves as executive producer of Stages and co-founded the company with Hamilton in 1987, was instrumental in the development and eventual opening of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, which held its first productions by local companies in 2021.
For this ninth annual ceremony, members of the St. Louis Theater Circle considered nominees from shows produced in the first three months of 2020 and the last eight months of 2021 combined. In addition, a few shows produced between April 2020 and May 2021 were included. Around 75 shows were considered for this year’s ceremony.
For more information, contact stltheatercircle@sbcglobal.net or visit St. Louis Theater Circle on Facebook.