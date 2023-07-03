Two winners were declared at the 20th annual Susan Polgar Foundation Girl’s Invitational Chess Tournament, held June 20-25 at Webster University.
International Master Alice Lee, 13, from Minneapolis, and FIDE Master Ruiyang Yan, 16, from Mountain View, California, tied for the top spot. Elena Zhang, 14, from Highland, California, took third place.
The winners were among 55 girls ages 8 to 18 from 29 states that competed in the tournament. All three girls earned scholarships to attend Webster University and additional cash prizes.
Susan Polgar, who founded the tournament, was on hand to officiate the competition and offer strategy lessons to the participants throughout the event. The tournament is the first all-girls competition recognized by the United States Chess Federation, which means that it follows official tournament rules and will add to the overall chess rankings of each player.
“This event is near and dear to my heart,” Polgar, who retired as Webster University’s chess coach in 2021 after leading the team to five national championships, said during the opening ceremony. “I have seen former participants grow up to become doctors, lawyers, mothers, professors and so much more. But more importantly, I have seen the participants become life-long friends after meeting here for the first time.”
Webster University Chess Coach Liem Le also spoke with the competitors about chess strategies and officiated the games.
“This is a great tournament that presents a unique opportunity for young female chess players to compete in an environment where every player is treated equally and they are not judged based on their gender,” Le said. “These young girls are incredibly talented and focused, and I easily foresee encountering many of these players on the professional chess circuit in the future.”
Lee and Yan also won $3,000 each for taking the top spot in the tournament, and Yan earned an additional $1,000 for also winning the blitz and puzzle-solving competitions. Zhang earned an addition $1,000 for third place. Other players won additional prizes, ranging from $50 to $500 for other achievements, such as winning with a brilliant tactic or for beating a player with a significantly higher chess rating.
To learn more about the Susan Polgar Foundation Girls’ Invitational, or about Webster University’s chess program, visit webster.edu/spice.