honey

 North Kirkwood Middle School students Owen Mihm (left) and Owen Schrjiver  present KirkCare with an $800 check.  | photo by Kirkwood School District

 

Over the past year, students in the “Great Outdoor and Ecology” class and “Beehives” club at North Kirkwood Middle School have led beekeeping responsibilities, including harvesting  honey. 

When COVID-19 restrictions kept students off campus, teachers collected the honey, and it was then was sold at several drive-by sales. 

The students decided to to donate the proceeds to the KirkCare food pantry. In addition, Kirkwood resident and beekeeper Jurgen Ermel donated 30% of sales to KirkCare. In total, an $800 cash donation was made to KirkCare.