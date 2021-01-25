Over the past year, students in the “Great Outdoor and Ecology” class and “Beehives” club at North Kirkwood Middle School have led beekeeping responsibilities, including harvesting honey.
When COVID-19 restrictions kept students off campus, teachers collected the honey, and it was then was sold at several drive-by sales.
The students decided to to donate the proceeds to the KirkCare food pantry. In addition, Kirkwood resident and beekeeper Jurgen Ermel donated 30% of sales to KirkCare. In total, an $800 cash donation was made to KirkCare.