The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Manchester Road (Route 100) in Brentwood during the next two weekends.
Both directions of Manchester, between Hanley Road and South Brentwood Boulevard, will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The road is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. The roadway will close again at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, with reopening scheduled at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Crews will be constructing a deep sanitary sewer one weekend, and a storm sewer the following weekend, weather permitting.