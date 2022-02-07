Due to the inclement weather, the Missouri Department of Transportation is postponing its closure of Manchester Road (Route 100) in Brentwood that was originally scheduled for this weekend.
The work, which will occur over the course of two consecutive weekends, has been pushed back one week.
Both directions of Manchester between Hanley Road and South Brentwood Boulevard will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The road is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. The roadway will also close again at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, with reopening scheduled at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
During the closures, crews will be constructing a deep sanitary sewer one weekend, and a storm sewer the following weekend, weather permitting.
From Hanley, local traffic will only be able to go as far west on Manchester as Dorothy Avenue. From Brentwood Boulevard, local traffic will only be able to go as far east as Van Mark Way and Mary Avenue. Drivers on Mary Road will only be able to turn left (west) onto Manchester Road. No official detour route will be marked.
Overall, MoDOT is making significant improvements to sidewalks on Manchester between Big Bend and Lindbergh to bring them up to Americans with Disability Act requirements and will wrap up the project with resurfacing in summer 2023.