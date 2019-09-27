Ms. Saylor’s letter about global warming (Mailbag, Sept. 20) being a scare tactic filled me with dismay. She speaks of the Dust Bowl era as if it was a naturally occurring event. In fact, farmers did massive amounts of plowing, removing the topsoil which in turn disrupted grass roots living deep down in the soil that could absorb and hold moisture in times of drought. This created a layer of dirt free to be swept up by winds during extended dry times. Farm equipment made this process even easier to accomplish.
Carbon dioxide is part of life, but the burning of fossil fuels like gas and coal amplify these emissions into the atmosphere. This in turn heats the planet causing icebergs to melt more quickly and big storms to brew.
Currently the Amazon burns at a record pace because man has been cutting the rain forest trees for crops and then burning the ground for agricultural purposes, so I’m not sure where the earth is profusely greening like Saylor suggests.
We can close our eyes to facts but that won’t revive our planet. We have to start opening our eyes and start facing reality so we can shape the world in a more positive direction.
Affton