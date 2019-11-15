A letter stated in the Nov. 1 issue that “… Science has spoken: climate change is occurring as a direct result of human activity … ”
This statement conflates two questions: Is climate change occurring and is human activity directly responsible?
The earth has been warming about 1.5-degree F over the last 100 years or so. Warming has not been uniform but episodic, including a hiatus since about 1990 and with some cooling, too (Science Dec. 18, 2015).
If human activity and carbon emissions are the cause of global warming, it should be predictable. It is not, as none of the many models so based have been found to be very predictive. That means that assumptions and data used in the development of such models are either erroneous or incomplete.
Science makes progress not by consensus but rather by trying to disprove currently held ideas or theories. When scientists jump on bandwagons for funding, ideology, or because of peer pressure, that leads to poor science or dogma.
Several years ago, the editor of Science wrote that it was time to end the debate on climate change. I could not think of a more unscientific statement to be made by a scientist. The problem is that true debate and critique have been squashed, and critics decried and denigrated as Luddites, deniers, etc. That does not lead to good science or public policy. In fact, such conduct and overwrought statements cause people not to believe those proponents.
Oakland