I was upset to read a WKT letter dismissing climate change that was full of disinformation. It took me less than a minute to find the publication cited had been thoroughly debunked and called out for being disinformation. The vast majority of the 1,100 signatories referred to in the letter have no experience in climate science at all.
And the group behind the message — the Climate Intelligence Foundation, or CLINTEL — has well-documented ties to oil money and fossil fuel interest groups. The letter writer seemed concerned by politically motivated groups, and yet he cited one himself. Instead, he should look to actual scientific research.
A 2013 study found that some 97% of peer-reviewed research on climate change agreed that rapid climate change is happening beyond what would be considered resulting from natural causes, and humans are largely responsible. And in 2021, another study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters analyzed 88,125 peer-reviewed studies on climate change and found that a jaw dropping 99.9% of them came to the same conclusion as the 2013 study.
Climate change is happening, and humans help cause it. We need everyone to help in slowing it. Publishing disinformation is dangerous, even in opinion pieces. I urge the WKT to vet the sources cited in future letters before they publish them so they don’t help spread disinformation.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood