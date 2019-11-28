I have 40 years of experience in weather and climate starting with the Navy, then working for the Air Force and finally the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), therefore, I would like to voice my opinion on the climate change debate.
I think it’s important to have a discussion about climate change, so I’m glad to see all of the letter writers who have recently submitted their opinions to the Times. One of the letters pointed out that climate change skeptics are often denigrated as “Luddites.” I agree that this is detrimental to a public debate. It’s okay to disagree with someone – it’s not okay to disrespect them.
Having said that, I disagree with two of the letters questioning the validity of human-caused (anthropogenic) climate change. The scientific debate on climate change is over – 97% of actively publishing climate scientists agree that anthropogenic climate change is real. Most relevant, scientific professional societies also agree that human-caused climate change is real, including the American Meteorological Society, American Geophysical Union, American Chemical Society, U.S. National Academy of Sciences, and many more.
While the scientific debate on climate change is effectively over, the policy debate is far from over. There are many ways to deal with the reality of climate change, but there is debate on the best options. Should society focus on mitigation (reducing greenhouse gases) or adaptation (finding ways to deal with climate change impacts), or both? In my opinion, it’s time to move on to policy issues and not get mired down in what we already know to be true.
Finally, a word about 2019 and climate change. Through October, this year has been the second warmest year on record (globally). Needless to say, climate change is a challenge that will not go away.
Glendale