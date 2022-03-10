Kurrus, Clifford McAdams, 92, died Feb. 24 in St. Louis, family by his side. Born in St. Louis on Aug. 10, 1929, to Albert (Ollie) and Alice Kurrus, he grew up in University City and Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Princeton University in 1951 with a degree in economics, entered the U.S. Army OCS in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was assigned to the 44th Field Artillery Battalion, 4th Infantry Division in Germany during the Korean War. Released from active duty in 1954, he joined the Williams, Kurrus & Co. mortgage company and later pursued a career in real estate. He continued with the Reserve 102nd Infantry Division, retiring as colonel in 1982.
Cliff married Meta “Taffy” Meyer in 1952 and they raised their four children in Webster Groves. As a family, they cherished time at their cabin at Sugar Tree, exploring the outdoors and floating the Gasconade River. After divorcing in 1990, he found love a second time with Marilyn Lockton; they married in 1994.
Cliff was a three-season athlete at Princeton and played on the undefeated football team of 1950, ranked that year in the top 10 nationally. He held the record for most points scored in a single basketball game until surpassed by All-American Bill Bradley some 14 years later. A longtime member of the Missouri Athletic Club, he was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame for volleyball in 1997.
He found fellowship at the Anglican Church of the Resurrection and was ordained a deacon in 2007, serving there for many years. He took part in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2016 and was active in the Des Peres Rotary and the MAC’s Forever Young club.
Cliff is remembered for his love of family and friends, his optimism, good humor, boisterous voice and outgoing personality. He loved grilling on a gravel bar, sharing a cold beer, and rooting for the home team.
He is survived by children Alice (Pete) Eshelman, Clifford Kurrus, Jr., Caroline Kurrus, Philip Kurrus; Marilyn’s children, Rick (Amy) Lockton, Lauren Lockton and Dan Lockton; grandchildren Peter, Eliza, Hilary, Dolma, Aidan, Ella, Allison; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by beloved wife Marilyn, sister Georgia Sledge, and his first wife, Taffy. Cliff connected with people wherever he went and will be deeply missed.
Gifts in Cliff’s memory may be made to the Church of the Resurrection (Chesterfield) or the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. Service will be held at Bopp Chapel on April 29 at 10 a.m. with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.