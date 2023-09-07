Drummond Sr., Clifford, born March 31, 1954, died Aug. 21, 2023.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clifford Irving Drummond Sr., a son, daddy, uncle, grandfather, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Born and raised in Kirkwood, Clifford was a man of God. From Turner School in Meacham Park to Mizzou, Clifford’s legacy of education, achievement and creativity lives on through his children, and his fatherhood has a worldwide reach. To a life well lived.
Service was at First Baptist Church of Webster Groves. Burial Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Celebration of Life at Crown Royal Motorcycle Club.