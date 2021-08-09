One iconic St. Louis business will soon be taking over another in Kirkwood, as news emerged this week that Clementine’s Creamery will open in the former Custard Station storefront at 140 W. Argonne Ave.
Clementine’s owner Tamara Keefe has been interested in a location in Kirkwood for years. When she saw a June 2021 article in the Webster-Kirkwood Times noting a deal for the The Custard Station had fallen through, she reached out to owners Rich and Barb Pfuhl.
“I think it was important to them to have someone who wasn’t going to turn it into something else,” said Keefe. “They wanted someone who would continue selling frozen treats. I feel honored that I’ve been handed the frozen dessert baton.”
Keefe expects Clementine’s to be open in The Custard Station location “within a few weeks.”
Clementine’s Creamery sells handcrafted ice cream in unique flavors like salted cracker caramel, pineapple upside-down cake and lemon poppyseed. The venue also offers “naughty” flavors infused with alcohol, such as chocolate cabernet or pink champagne sorbet.
Keefe said due to its small size, The Custard Station location of Clementine’s will feature a smaller menu of its most popular flavors. In addition to the new storefront in Kirkwood, Clementine’s has five locations — Clayton, Lafayette Square, Lake St. Louis, Southampton, and Town and Country.
“We’re super thrilled and excited to be there. Hopefully Kirkwood will welcome us with open arms,” said Keefe. “We want to be in all the great neighborhoods and Kirkwood is amazing. It’s where we’ve been wanting to be.”