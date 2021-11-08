The new Clementine’s Creamery location in Kirkwood is set to open at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in the former Custard Station storefront at 140 W. Argonne Drive.
Hours for the iconic St. Louis chain’s sixth location are noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Clementine’s owner Tamara Keefe has been interested in a location in Kirkwood for years. Clementine’s Creamery sells handcrafted ice cream in unique flavors like salted cracker caramel, pineapple upside-down cake and lemon poppyseed. It also offers “naughty” flavors infused with alcohol such as chocolate cabernet or pink champagne sorbet.
Due to the Kirkwood location’s small size, it will feature a smaller selection of its most popular flavors. In addition to the new storefront in Kirkwood, Clementine’s has five locations — Clayton, Lafayette Square, Lake St. Louis, Southampton, and Town and Country.
Clementine’s also recently announced a collaboration with St. Louis’ own Andy Cohen. Fifty percent of sales of the new “Peppermint Andy” flavor will be donated to the local nonprofit Doorways, which provides affordable, secure housing and services to people living with HIV/AIDS.