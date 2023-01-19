Krekeler, Clemens Gregory. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Clemens Gregory “Greg” Krekeler III died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Born April 13, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the devoted husband of Janet Ellen Krekeler, (nee Thornhill) for 62 years; loving father to Gregory (Karen), James (Pamela), Daniel (Krista), Carol Ann (Chuck) Jones and Stephen (Jessica); dear grandfather and great-grandfather of Katharine (Luke), Connor and Caroline Odom, and Gregory, Drew, Ellie, Grace, Colten, Bryce and McKinley Krekeler. He was preceded in death by dear brothers Lawrence (Dee, deceased) and Robert (Joyce); and dear sister Joanne Reardon (Daniel, deceased). He was dear brother to Dolores (Anthony, deceased), Chivetta and Sally Knoll; and loving uncle and friend to many.
Greg was a third-generation grocer and president of Tom-Boy Grocery Company. He graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory and attended St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, before joining the family business. As a lifelong model railroader, he had a second career as owner of The Hobby Station in Kirkwood.
An esteemed business community member and avid volunteer, Greg served on the boards of the Young Presidents Organization, National Wholesale Grocers Association and the City of Frontenac Police Commission. He was a Silver Beaver Award recipient from the Boy Scouts of America, a devoted volunteer for the National Museum of Transportation and the Missouri Botanical Garden, where he dedicated part of each year to setting up the Gardenland Express holiday train display. He was also a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar, 401 S. Lindbergh. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clemens G. Krekeler Endowment Scholarship at Chaminade, the National Museum of Transportation, or the Missouri Botanical Garden. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.