I am writing as a former Webster Groves City Council member who participated in the budgeting process for fiscal years 2018 through 2021. I must clear up some issues about the state of Webster Groves’ past finances by using numbers from past budgets.
Although budgets were balanced every year, the practices then of doing so are not capable to continue because of a structural deficit in the budget’s General Fund.
The General Fund, which pays employee salaries and benefits, is over 60% of the city’s total budget. I have analyzed the budget data for fiscal years beginning on July 1, FY2012, through FY2022, and found that General Fund expenditures exceeded revenues every year except FY2013.
For those years, the total General Fund revenues from FY2012 through FY2022 totaled $173,617,022, while the total General Fund expenditures from FY2012 through FY2022 totaled $183,958,019. To cover the General Fund deficits during those years, operations transfers were applied to move funds totaling $10,336,997 from the Balance Fund (reserves) to the General Fund.
This situation would have been worse if not for St. Louis County’s passage in 2017 of the Prop P sales tax increase. Those taxes provided Webster Groves’ General Fund with $750,000 in 2018, $1,283,230 in 2020, $1,219,089 in 2021 and $1,405,197 in 2022. For FY2012, the ending fund balance reserves were $21,970,433, but by FY2020 had dwindled down to $18,520,614, then to $14,053,844 in FY 2021 and to $14,305,008 in FY2022.
It is apparent that the structural deficit of the General Fund is not sustainable. If allowed to continue, the city’s remaining Balance Fund reserves will soon be gone unless new revenues are found, budget cuts are made or a combination of both. Fortunately, our new city manager and assistant city manager have been working hard with the city council to find solutions.
Bud Bellomo
Webster Groves