My grandmother begged us one birthday not to give her any more cute little figurines or “doodads” that needed to be dusted.
“Maybe a box of all-occasion cards and a book of stamps would be nice,” she suggested. “It’s ironic,” she continued, “that you spend so much of your life dusting, then you’re buried under six feet of it.”
At least she laughed when she shared that philosophy.
It didn’t take me long to agree with her, once I had my own room as a teenager and I was responsible for keeping it clean. Recently, though, I’ve realized that cleaning was giving me a chance to smile, to slow down, to reconnect with the past.
I was reaching into the spare bedroom closet for the vacuum cleaner and literally saw the writing on the wall, writing our daughter had penciled inside a red magic-markered heart thirty years ago, declaring her undying love for a sixth-grade classmate. And I smiled.
So many memories. I dusted the frame with the three adorable cross-stitched angels my Mom gave each of us sisters on Christmas 25 years ago, and remembered her loving term for us, “Shirley’s Angels”, which she had added to the pattern. Right next to that frame is the one that holds the crocheted design my aunt made for us with the letters of our last name painstakingly spelled out in the center.
There’s the tiny piece of carpet I see each time I vacuum in the corner of our bedroom that a hamster chewed years ago, and the spot where a bottle of “pearly pink” nail polish accidentally spilled on the corner of the desk that I see when I vacuum in the spare bedroom.
The post at the end of our bed gets an extra spray of furniture polish, because I touch it at night to get my bearings when I’m walking back in the dark from the bathroom, and the “magic light” with its loose glass panes that every one of the grandkids loves to touch gets an extra squirt of window cleaner because we had little visitors over the weekend.
The stereo in the living room was the first piece of furniture we bought as a newly married couple, and I smile as I dust it, remembering the pride I felt as we signed the credit slip. The shadow box with tiny gardening tools above it was the first birthday gift our son and future daughter-in-law ever bought me, and the end table with its impossible curlicued wooden doors was a moving-in gift from my dusting-weary grandmother when we bought this house and needed more furniture to fill up the room.
I still can’t help grinning as I clean the large wood-framed picture of a cabin in the woods above the couch that I bought on impulse so many years ago when helping my sister pick up an end table she had bought at a furniture store downtown. The picture cost $40, the most money I had ever spent on my own.
Suddenly, cleaning house has become a trip down memory lane, and the drudgery is much more pleasurable. I remember picking out the paint colors that reflect our lives, the furniture we chose together, the perfectly worded hanging frames that our children have given us over the years.
It’s still housework, but suddenly the perspective is different. And it makes the whole experience just a little bit easier.